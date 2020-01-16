Track Of The Day 17/1 - INFAMOUSIZAK

West London's INFAMOUSIZAK is jumping over the barricades.

A producer, songwriter, and vocalist, he's a dexterous, multi-talented newcomer, someone who is already causing waves.

With just one EP to his name INFAMOUSIZAK has made a deep impression - recently appearing on a smash 169 single, while Stormzy is also said to be a fan.

New single 'Public Enemy' is a rhythmic roller, the deft percussion having a dancehall edge while the bubbling vocal carries a vague sense of menace.

Continually re-contextualising these emotions and these stylistic tropes, 'Public Enemy' is a subtly nuanced banger.

As INFAMOUSIZAK pointed out to us recently:

“I feel like that’s what I want to do. It’s about connecting my personal life with the outside world. I can make a club record that still talks about personal aspects of my life. Everyone goes through similar things, similar experiences and emotions. So I want to take that, and place it in different spaces.”

We've got first play of the full video, an impeccably stylish display from the West London riser.

Tune in now.

Related: Next Wave - INFAMOUSIZAK

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.