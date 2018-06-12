Track Of The Day 16/8 - Mia Berg

Mia Berg uses pop as a lens to view the world through.

The Oslo riser is provocatively talented, with her innately personal songwriting fused with some lush layers of energy.

Each new single takes her closer to the prize, and Mia Berg hits home with her emphatic new sad-bop banger 'You Decided'.

It's a terrific return, the pointed digitalism aligned to that innately humane vocal, so suggestive of her own experiences.

Out now, 'You Decided' gets its first play on Clash - Mia Berg explains...

“The song is about a broken relationship, where the other person refuses to see their own faults and wrongdoings. I wanted to vent my frustration whilst making the song as playful and groovy as I could...”

Tune in now.