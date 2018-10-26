Track Of The Day 16/7 - Maven Grace

When Maven Grace played Standon Calling last year, they didn't quite anticipate what was to follow.

Headliner Bryan Ferry decided to catch their set, watching from the side of the stage as they unveil their crisp, astute, mature, and incredibly catchy songs.

Suitably impressed, the Roxy Music legend invited Maven Grace to record at his Avonmore Studio, working in a unique space.

At the same time, each musician in Maven Grace went through some serious events in their own life, with singer Mary Douglas-Home going through heartbreak and divorce, while battling to retain self-belief.

All of these experiences come to the fore on new single 'Me Vs. The Volcano', a song that moves through the bruises life can bring while focussing on hope for the future.

“When the worst happens, you need to find the strength to carry on,” she explains. “I was singing to myself more than anyone else, in a way. And there are days when despair wins out. But as a wise friend recently told me, when you let the fairytale die you can start living.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.