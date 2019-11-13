Track Of The Day 16/7 - Darius x Wayne Snow

Darius and Wayne Snow go back a long way.

One is a French producer, someone whose roots lie deep in club culture; the other is a Berlin based vocalist, a future soul voyager whose emotional touch is unrivalled.

Developing a curious but intense creative relationship, the pair built 'Lost In This Moment' three years ago, the perfect cross-section of their aesthetic ambitions.

New single 'Equilibrium' could be their most striking moment yet, an illuminating slice of dancefloor fare that reaches towards euphoria.

Melodic while surging forwards with an impeccable rhythmic engine, the heady producer of Darius is pulled back by Wayne Snow's love-lorn vocal.

Out now on Roche Musique, the pair comment:

"Spending plenty of time together in the studio, during breaks from our musical discovery, we often find ourselves drawn into long in-depth conversations about the transference energy and questions of spirituality. During one of these breaks, the topic of equilibrium was born."

"What do you do when you discover extreme joy manifesting while everything else seems to be escaping us. Then suddenly this feeling of equilibrium falls upon you bringing balance within the chaos."

Tune in now.

