Track Of The Day 16/6 - joshua epithet

Sometimes a song just touches you.

You hit 'play', let the music unfold, and something - some peculiar alchemy - creates a bond, a link between your life and the song.

Manchester's joshua epithet has this unique ability to connect, something expressed on previous single 'You Genuinely Concern Me'.

Out now, new single 'Casey Got The Call' drives this point home, the spiralling guitar and minimalist palette matched to a vocal that sounds like the snippet of a voice note.

Remarkably intimate, the soulful cut recalls everyone from Frank Ocean to Rex Orange County, yet joshua epithet seems to work in a deeply individual lane.

He expresses: “in a world where most people text, you know you’re more likely to get bad news in a phone call. The call represents the inevitable: the inevitability of failing, and ultimately being past your peak and knowing that there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Long-time collaborator Ben Wescott directs the video - tap in below.

- - -

Photo Credit: Eric Aydin-Barberini