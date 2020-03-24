Track Of The Day 16/4 - FLTY BRGR GRL

FLTY BRGR GRL is a two-piece garage pop project, loosely rooted in Oslo.

A duo with the courage to know when to play it simple, their songwriting recalls those early Best Coast singles, or even the poignant pop classicism of The Concretes.

New single 'Slow Dance' is an effervescent return, its glitzy guitar chords given emphasis by the slo-mo synth lines.

Unfurling as an off key salute to instant attraction, it's about a girl-crush, and the thrill of having an instant connection.

"It's a Lynch-gone-high-tune about a girlcrush," say the duo. "Sometimes we meet these human beings that have something that just draws us into them. You feel a strong connection, love even, even though you’ve never met that person before."

"'Slowdance' is about such a moment. Just crushing really hard on someone on the dance floor. Thoughts spinning out of control and into confusion."

FLTY BRGR GRL add: "We don’t care that much about music 'rules' and think that if you dare to break them you can create something bold."

Tune in now.

Free this weekend? Of course you are! Well, FLTY BRGR GRL are hosting a prom night themed live stream Facebook - details HERE.

