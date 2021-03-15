Track Of The Day 16/3 - Mick Jenkins

Mick Jenkins is on the war path.

The rapper's superb 2018 album 'Pieces Of A Man' underlined his potency, while a string of features have built his profile still further.

New single 'Designer Frames' is his first release of 2021, and it comes with a warning - a full album is "on the way..."

On SoundCloud now, the track is an elastic piece of rubber-funk percussion, driven forward by production from Kaytranada.

Mick Jenkins practically bites the mic in half, one of his most potent performances in some time.

Neck-snapping bars that twist inside and out, 'Designer Frames' is the work of an MC in his own lane.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Bryan Lamb

