Track Of The Day 16/2 - Sylph

Sylph is a new name from someone whose work we've covered for some time.

Thomas Cohen founded the synth-punk project S.C.U.M. a decade ago, but he always worked on solo endeavours throughout the band's life-span.

Tinkering away in the inky night, these plans have now come to fruition, in the form of Sylph.

Signing to Mute, his debut EP 'Silver As It Was Before' is set to land on May 21st, and you can order it HERE.

The EP launches with potent new single 'Braid', with its wiry techno chassis wrapped around an art-punk perspective.

Psychedelic in that dirty, Throbbing Gristle sense of the word, 'Braid' plays on notions of space and ritual, unpicking latent elements of the club experience.

'Braid' is a collaboration with French artist Terence Fixmer, with Thomas Cohen commenting: “That track was actually written about meeting Terence for the first time, although I haven’t told him that. I think I’m always looking for that in between space, and that is what I’m trying to bring with the vocal on that track.”

He adds: “On this new project I wanted to fuse the singer-songwriter format of having a verse or a chorus, with a harder electronic repetition...”

'Braid' feels like a launching point for the project as a whole - stark, alien, and uncompromising, Sylph feels like a vital new chapter.

Check out 'Braid' below.

Photo Credit: Anna Lena Krause

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.