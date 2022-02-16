Track Of The Day 16/2 - Lexie Carroll

When listening to Lexie Carroll it's almost impossible to believe that she's a mere 17 years old.

Not even old enough to buy a pint in her local, her world-weary sound feels as though it's lived a thousand lives over.

A songwriter whose deft touch and shrewd use of melody implies a quiet intensity, Lexie Carroll is definitely someone to keep tabs on over the coming year.

Just take her new single. 'do you wanna leave this city?' looks at her native London, and casts her eye over its hustle and bustle.

Attempting to find some kind of peace amid the whirlwind, with the soft assurance of her delivery suggesting that - somehow - she'll find it.

Produced by Dan Swift, it's a song that expertly picks apart the push and pull of London life.

Lexie Carroll explains...

‘Do You Wanna Leave This City’ came from me kind of hating the hustle and bustle of the city. It’s so loud and busy and sometimes I think I’d like to go and live in a cottage in a forest and just knit and drink tea for the rest of my life.

It’s also about people being complicated and not knowing whether someone actually likes you back - it’s a bit tricky to craft your cottagecore future dreams with someone when you don’t know if the feelings are mutual.

