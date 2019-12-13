Track Of The Day 16/12 - ROCH

ROCH came of age in a Catholic school, with the church's imagery of sacrifice and redemption all around her.

It's little wonder, then, that the songwriter - real name Kate Miller - has let this seep down into her core.

Matching opaque R&B elements against lucid electronics, her future-facing digitalism has a soulful sense of the humane.

As ROCH explains: “The music is influenced in a lot of ways by sacrifice...”

New album 'Via Media' arrives next year, with the gently emphatic title song surging across the internet.

“Untangle our selves from what’s feared,” unfolds the vocal, with the Blade Runner style synths matched to that shuddering, staccato beat.

Linda Dorigo directs the full video, an ultra-creative clip that turns London's underground transport networks into an alien realm.

ROCH comments: "I saw the creation of a music video as an opportunity to invite the viewer in to a space I momentarily inhabit. I’m interested in our perception of space and the people within it, which compliments the songs themes of communication and placement."

Tune in now.

'Via Media' will be released on March 6th - order LINK.

