Track Of The Day 16/12 - NAPPYNAPPA

NAPPYNAPPA is a key part of the Washington DC underground, an avant-rap prodigy with a predilection for collaboration.

The rapper seems to work on virtually every project emerging from the city, while he's also a key member of the group MODEL HOME, alongside Patrick Cain.

The DC artist's latest project is his most personal, though, with 'IFEELJUSTLYKTHEIRART' examining the sense of displacement that exists within the diaspora, as well as the post-colonial legacy on the African continent.

The music is reflected through snipps of Eye On Africa, an investigative news story that looks at the refusal of French authorities to return relics and artifacts that were essentially plundered for Benin.

With such powerful subject matter NAPPYNAPPA has raised his game once more, and we're able to share potent new song 'IVETH AND TAKETH AT WHAT COST'.

Barbed lyricism and adventurous production, it's a song that defiantly walks its own path.

"'I FEEL JUST LYK THEIR ART' is my magnifying glass on the void that turned to a cyclic portal left by years of my mother not just Africa (though that is where most take place) but the entire Earth and our hearts and natural/native heritages and resources being stripped & extracted & rates that only leave the babies born with only a thirst for our own blood... This ends with us."

