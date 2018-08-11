Track Of The Day 16/10 - Tessa Dixson

Tessa Dixson has this intimacy to her sound that leaves her feelings fully on display.

Perhaps that's why her fans relate to her so much. Based in Brussels but with deep roots in California, she's developed this potent style, so enveloping in its emotional resonance.

Recent single 'Ignited' became a phenomenon, this potent dose of immersive pop, darkly enticing in its digital melancholia.

New single 'Hiding' expands on this, re-uniting Tessa with producer Reinhard Vanbergen.

A gorgeous, sonorous return, 'Hiding' reaches towards true intimacy, and also finds a space to withdraw to.

She explains:

"You know that feeling when you have been with someone that knows how you think, knows your body and knows how you breathe but then becomes a complete stranger."

"Everything you had with that person you try to hide from. That is hiding."

We've got first play of the video, a glimpse into Tessa Dixson's secretive realm.

Tune in now.

