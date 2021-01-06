Track Of The Day 1/6 - The Shadracks

The Shadracks make dirty, fetid, rotten garage punk - and why should they be ashamed, eh?

A group spawned by the sub-aqueous depths of the UK underground, the power trio formed when singer Huddie Shadrack first encountered drummer Elisa Abednego.

When their original bass player opted for retirement over scuzzy shows in ad hoc venues, The Shadracks turned to an old friend.

The Horrors' own Rhys Webb stepped in, and his in-depth music knowledge - the man has a formidable collection of garage, freakbeat, and psych 45s - pushed them to the next level.

New album 'From Human Like Forms' is out on August 13th (order it HERE ), following breakneck sessions with thee venerable Billy Childish at the controls.

Ultra-savage caveman stomper ‘You Can’t Lose’ is online now, with its feral charms balancing Nuggets style minimalism with the corrosive influence of UK groups such as The Eyes, say, or The Attack.

There's a nod to the Medway contingent , too, while the lyrics have an edge of desperation that perfectly matches the music itself.

The Shadracks comment: “It’s about wanting something you can’t get. Chasing the unobtainable and finding yourself at the mercy of your pursuits.”

Check out 'You Can't Lose' below.

Photo Credit: Danger Bill Henderson

