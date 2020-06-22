Track Of The Day 15/9 - Flynn

Flynn is making his mark.

With just a few singles under his belt, the Irish artist has already established a vivid voice, matching feel good vibes to lyrical honesty.

New single 'B-Side' is out now, and it's gently uplifting antidote to pandemic anxiety, with Stax horns and a soul-pop vocal.

A real moment of extroversion from the songwriter, 'B-Side' finds Flynn celebrating the end point of his journey, and the beginning of something new.

Hailing from rural Ireland, the singer made his way to Bristol, before relocating to London, perpetually in search of his dream.

Out now, 'B-Side' comes equipped with a neat video, shot by Simon Lane (Foals, Disclosure, Justice), and the one shot clip follows Flynn as he moves around a big derelict house in West London.

Meeting different characters along the way, it's a neat adjunct to the song's imaginative melodies.

“We shot the video in an abandoned hotel in Lancaster Gate”, Flynn explains. “I didn’t really know what to expect because it all happened very last minute but as soon as I saw the place I knew it would perfect. I’ve also learned that one-shot videos aren’t as easy to pull off as they look! Working with Simon and the rest of the crew made things really easy, they were all incredible on the day!”

Tune in now.

