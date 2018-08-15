Track Of The Day 15/8 - Gold Star

Los Angeles based talent Gold Star is forever searching for some inalienable truth, some desperate glory.

His music is continually striding forwards, matching old against new to express something almost - but not quite - out of reach.

New album 'Uppers & Downers' arrives on September 7th, with the American songwriter set to support Phoebe Bridgers on her incoming UK live shows.

We're able to share bonus cut 'Get It Together (C'mon)', a song that pits Gold Star's inherent classicism against a rock 'n' roll spirit.

Reminiscent of early Ryan Adams but with more of a strut in its step, 'Get It Together (C'mon)' is the sunshine sound of peak Lemonheads given a 2018 re-boot.

Catch Gold Star at the following shows:

August

21 London Scala w/ Phoebe Bridgers

October

29 London The Waiting Room

Photo Credit: Mic Becker

