Track Of The Day 15/8 - Deborah De Luca

Deborah De Luca has worked hard to reach the position she's in.

Regularly playing up to 25 shows a month, her itinerary criss-crosses several different continents on a regular basis.

Music, though, sits at the heart of it. Clinical techno with a real sense of humane, her work has an innate grasp of what works on the dancefloor, alongside a willingness to take things a little deeper.

With her own Sola_mente Records imprint leading the way, she's ready to return with something new.

New EP 'Galaxy' drops on August 16th, moving from club rollers through to something rather more sedate.

The title track bubbles with colour, a bold introduction to the three tracker, and it finds Deborah De Luca surging into fresh realms.

A confident peak-time mover from the producer, it nabs the last of the fading summer energy.

Tune in now.

