Track Of The Day 15/7 - Abimaro

Abimaro's quiet yet assured songwriting shocks with its stark simplicity.

An artist who uses music as a means to channel her emotions, the delicacy of her touch seems to amplify the intensity of her message.

Take new song 'Without You'. A song about loss, it tackles grief, and her attempts to move forwards, all while remaining assured and composed.

A gentle piece of alt-soul, Abimaro's graceful approach pushes her feelings to the fore, while asserting her individuality.

She comments...

“I wrote 'Without You' after experiencing loss, and wanting to put those feelings into words to mark them, to honour that person in a way. I wanted to work with someone who could understand that vulnerability and bring that into their creativity, and I really found that by working with producer Sam Beste (The Vernon Spring).”

“I was heavily pregnant when I recorded the vocals for this track, so I love hearing it back because I can really hear the difference in my voice from my other releases, and I love that. It will always hold a really special time of my life in this record.”

