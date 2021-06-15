Track Of The Day 15/6 - Wet Leg

Wet Leg have arrived fully formed as one of the most exciting bands in the country.

The Isle of Wight duo have just signed to Domino, and with the ink still damp on their contract they've shared a brand new single.

Their debut single, 'Chaise Longue' is an incredible opening gambit, matching precocious songwriting to some daring, tongue-in-cheek lyricism.

A group who feel as though they are in complete control of their artistry, Wet Leg's confidence is rooted in a mutual trust is one another's abilities.

Two close friends, the band worked alongside producer Jon McMullen on the single, with the legendary Alan Moulder handling mixing duties.

Crisp, potent, and carefully distilled, 'Chaise Longue' is an instantly infectious document, while the self-directed visuals are a joy.

Tune in now.

Please Credit: Hollie Fernando

- - -