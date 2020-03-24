Track Of The Day 15/5 - Hak Baker

East London's very own Hak Baker is a larger than life character.

Clash put on a special show at Metropolis Studios about 18 months ago, with Hak on flamboyant form.

Brandishing a bottle of tequila in one arm and his guitar in another, he was every inch the storyteller, regaling all who would listen.

When you did listen, though, what you uncovered was that there was much, much more to Hak Baker than meets the eye.

Take new single 'Wobbles On Cobbles'. Aside from its cartoonish title, it's actually a song about mental health and insecurities - basically, about the wobbles we've all been having under lockdown.

Speaking on the track, Hak said: “It’s shaky ground at the moment for everybody. I wrote this after a turbulent spell, sometimes we all have a wobble.”

It's a fine, enriching piece of songcraft, one laced with character and the urge to communicate - tune in now.

