Track Of The Day 15/4 - Ryan Hemsworth

Ryan Hemsworth is one of the most talented producers around, a singular stylist who is able to work in all manner of settings.

The perfect collaborator, his 2019 run moved from European underground talent to Japanese rap gangs, each bound together with typical care.

Returning to solo duties, the Canadian producer is readying a new double A-side drop.

'New Life' is an off piste synth jammer, with Love Mansuy's contributions pushing it close to Purity Ring.

On the flip, 'Sun Up' is a more explicitly dance oriented release, and it finds Ryan Hemsworth working those peak-time muscles.

A hefty electronic workout, 'Sun Up' features shades of Caribou, while its flouro-soaked vocal has a riveting sense of innocence.

Tune in now.

Grab 'New Life' / 'Sun Up' HERE.

Photo Credit: Maachew Bentley

