Track Of The Day 15/3 - Sophia Bel

Sophia Bel's evocative pop vision seems to be enveloped by memory, this constant act of recurrence and change, but forever reaching to the past.

Raised in Quebec City and now based in Montreal, she spent her teens hanging around the skate punk scene, before immersing herself more completely in electronic production.

New EP 'Princess Of The Dead' is incoming, with Sophia Bel draping her sparse alt-pop textures in spartan, monochrome shades.

New track 'Time' is stripped from the EP and it's a hazy, opaque offering, the languid beat seeming to recall Portishead while the vocal drifts into translucence.

It's a wonderfully evocative offering, with Sophia Bel using this as a template for the EP as a whole. She comments:

"'Time' really set the tone for the EP. It felt like the beginning of a fantasy that later transcended into the three other songs of this record."

"The mood is blue, with visions of a windy coast in a sunny paradise. The energy is dreamy and nostalgic. What inspired the lyrics was my difficulty to let my guard down. I was listening to a lot of trip-hop at the time and the artist that rubbed of on me the most in this one is Moby."

An entrance point into her world, you can listen to 'Time' below.

Photo Credit: Dimitri Guedes

