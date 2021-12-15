Track Of The Day 15/12 - Neil Frances ft Benny Sings

LA duo Neil Frances have that golden touch.

A production pairing whose work sits in its own lane, their super-addictive debut EP 'Took A While' blazed a trail on its 2018 release.

Since then the duo have embarked on all manner of projects, including sold out live shows, collaborations, and a viral cover of pristine house smash 'Music Sounds Better With You'.

New single 'where I become someone' spins the dials once more, with Neil Frances aiming for something refreshing yet also direct.

Pinned down by that infectious rhythm, 'where I become someone' searches for optimism in a world increasingly framed by darkness.

Dutch artist Benny Sings supplies the effervescent vocal, and his considered delivery spins their production work into a new zone.

Neil Frances producer Marc Gilfry explains: "This song is about becoming. It’s about the feeling of being in a transitional state, eyes on the sky, ready to ascend to the great disco ball in outer space.”

Co-conspirator Jordan Feller adds: “We had the idea of working with Benny Sings, and this track felt right for him. I love the blend and mix of Marc's vocals with Benny's vocal's, and they complement each other nicely.”

A supreme nu-disco burner, you can check out 'where I become someone' below.

Neil Frances will release their debut album 'There Is No Neil Frances' on January 28th.

