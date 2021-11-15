Track Of The Day 15/11 - Annie Hamilton

Annie Hamilton seems to strike just when the time is right.

Take her new single 'Electric Night'. With summer beginning to draw a veil across her native Australia, it's a song about wild electrical storms, intense heat, and being forced to sit - for once - in awe at the power of your surroundings.

Deft indie pop with a crackle of electricity in its veins, 'Electric Night' is a pointed, immediate, immaculate finessed return from a talent to watch.

Indeed, this Eora-Sydney based all-rounder operates on many levels - a songwriter and visual artist, her talent for design applies equally to videography and middle eights.

Out now, 'Electric Night' is worth exploring if you're a fan of Julia Jacklin or Stella Donnelly, while we can also hear aspects of Alvvays, too.

Co-produced by Annie Hamilton, Pete Covington (Thelma Plum), and Methyl Ethel’s Jake Webb, it's a bulldozer of a track - truly irresistible.

Check out the video for 'Electric Night' below.

Photo Credit: Michelle Pitiris

- - -