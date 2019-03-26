Track Of The Day 15/11 - Ambar Lucid

Ambar Lucid's unrelenting commitment to her art is jaw-dropping.

She's continually working, continually making moves to express herself.

Matching R&B and future-facing pop tropes to elements of her joint Mexican-Dominican heritage, each new song feels innately personal.

New EP 'Dreaming Lucid' caused quite a stir on its release, and with a full album to come in 2020 hype seems to be clinging to her every move.

There's a real urgency, a sense of purpose to the way she's working, and this finds full expression with new cut 'Questioning My Mind'.

The taut 80s-leaning bassline has a real Miami feel, but the opaque harmonies and towering lead vocal could only happen right now, at this very moment.

Arising from a moment of transition in her own life, it ends with Ambar Lucid coming to a greater awareness, both about her own life and the people she chooses to have around her.

She comments:

"I wrote 'Questioning My Mind' during a time in my life when everything in my life was beginning to change drastically. My music career was becoming more stable and I noticed how it made people in my life act a bit different. It made me question many things about myself and many things that were once familiar to me."

"I came to the realisation that just because someone is close to me, it doesn't mean they'll always be positive towards the way my life is going."

