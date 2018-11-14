Track Of The Day 15/11 - AKA Block ft. Tray Haggerty

To Dutch riser AKA Block partying is a way of life.

It's what drives him forwards, that immersion in the underground, continually meeting new people.

Yet there's also a dark side to this. Admitting to suffering from FOMO, part of what drove him forward was the urge to keep up with those around him.

New track 'Souvenir' addresses this. Featuring Tray Haggerty, it's a blazing pop cut that turns his party attitude on its head, and asks simply: why am I doing this?

The second cut to be lifted from upcoming debut mixtape, 'drop, ripple, OCEAN' it's a stellar introduction that works on multiple levels.

Speaking on the new release AKA Block said: "'Souvenir' is kind of my personal FOMO anthem. When Tray [Haggerty] and I wrote this tune we had both recently been to too many parties just for the sake of partying. Better yet, we were actually at a party when we made 'Souvenir'. I’m less sensitive for FOMO these days but I’m pretty sure you can still find Tray sobbing in corners of house-parties & clubs around LA haha!"

Tune in now.

