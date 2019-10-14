Track Of The Day 15/10 - The Swoons

The Swoons are a product of our inter-connected world.

A group with an international span, their members hail from London, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Vancouver.

A thirst for fresh ideas connected the four-piece, adding a glossy sheen to their effervescent brand of indie pop.

Dazzling songwriting laced with colour, the supreme studio finish helps lift The Swoons into an inspirational new zone.

Set to play London's Islington venue tonight - October 15th - the free showcase is coupled with new single 'Conspiracy Of Silence'.

A song that urges truth and honesty in both a political and personal sense, 'Conspiracy Of Silence' deals with information overload within the context of an ultra-snappy three minute pop song.

Tim Fox directs the visuals, while drives the point home in a wry, humorous, and eye-catching way - watch out for the TV heads, and the switching of colour-schemes.

Tune in now.

