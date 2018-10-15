Track Of The Day 15/10 - Masia One

Singapore's Masia One is the 'Far East Empress'.

There's no beating around the bush with the title of her debut album, a statement of intent right from the off.

Out on October 26th, it's a spicy mixture of tropical pop, dancehall, and trapped out hip-hop, with Masia One finding her own unique recipe.

Provocative and playful, it's led by fantastically infectious new single 'Oh Na Na!', a stunning track aimed at all the players, the bad lads, the f*ckboys...

The Singapore-based Canadian explains: "Rather than songs about how someone broke your heart cause they cheated on you, I wanted to write a tune that called out the f*kboy for his bad habits and hurtful behaviour declaring 'I ain’t really about that' to the gyalis."

"As soon as I heard how catchy this beat was while recording at Japanese Bass crew Part2Style’s studio in the heart of Shibuya I wanted to write more of a pop song to keep people singing along and celebrating music. I always like to work with lyrics that promote self-confidence and knowledge of self. Love can make and break us all but sometimes you just gotta say: I ain’t really be about that..."

Tune in now.

