Track Of The Day 15/10 - Alice Auer

In a stroke Alice Auer found herself with as much time as she needed to reflect.

Involved in a car accident, she spent time recuperating with her family in the countryside, losing herself in the house she grew up in.

A kind of revere fell upon her, a gentle sweep of nostalgia mixed with the bittersweet observations that time - whether she wanted it to or not - was passing.

Drawing on her songwriting palette - she's heavily rooted in jazz, while aware of the energies propelled by club culture - Alice Auer began sketching out these feelings, seeing where music would take her.

'Turn Back Time' is her destination point, and it's a beautiful single, an immaculately composed work that draws with a loose, Impressionistic feel.

There's a pang of longing in her vocal, with the restraint placed on her emotion simply amplifying the impact of the song.

Alice comments...

"'Turn Back Time' was written in the Summer of 2021, shortly after I was in a car accident. I was lucky enough to spend my time recovering with my family at their home. Spending this time with my parents, reminiscing about my childhood and when they were my age made me dream up these lyrics about meeting them before I was born and wondering what they’d think of me and the woman I am today."

"It’s quite an emotional song for me, and I hope the message of my lyrics speaks through. I was lucky enough to work with Conor Albert again for this track, he always does an incredible job of bringing my songs to life!"

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://aliceauer.bandcamp.com/track/turn-back-time" href="https://aliceauer.bandcamp.com/track/turn-back-time">Turn Back Time by Alice Auer</a>

Photo Credit: Joshua Halling

- - -