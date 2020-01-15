Track Of The Day 15/1 - Para Fiction

South Coast rebels Para Fiction do things their own way.

Working in an ad hoc, DIY fashion, each passing release has this resolute stamp of idiosyncratic quality.

The band's debut EP sketched out a vivid but startlingly fresh universe, while follow up release - 'Episode II: Epidemic' - took them in a different direction.

Opening 2020 with a bang, 'Ignorance' is a hazy, subversive piece of DIY that carries some punk overtones.

The visuals take Para Fiction back to Brighton, with the raw, gainy footage getting up close with the band.

Ellis Dawg directs the clip, and it's the perfect counterpoint to the group's hand-made creativity.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.