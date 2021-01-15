Track Of The Day 15/1 - Justin Nozuka

Justin Nozuka has always sought inspiration in the most natural way.

An artist who is relaxed enough to take the world at its own pace, the Toronto raised songwriter seems able to uncover these shards of light that most of us miss.

Nominated for a JUNO in his native Canada, Justin Nozuka's rise to folk-tinged fame has coincided with a remarkable deepening and broadening in the emotional richness of his work.

Recently teaming up with Clash favourite Mahalia, his next step is superbly under-stated new song 'summer night o8'.

Taken from his incoming EP, it's a fragrant, finely contoured example of his artistry, softly soulful in its execution.

There's a shimmering element to the surface texture, while underneath Justin Nozuka seems able to conjure the deepest emotions.

We're able to share the full video for 'summer o8', directed by Justin's close friend Julia Hendrickson. It's a shoot which exhibits the level of trust the two place in one another.

Says the songwriter...

"Making the video for 'summer night o8' was really letting Julia do her thing. She came to me with the idea and I was absolutely down. Don’t want to speak for everyone, but I think a lot of us walk into corner stores, grocery stores, convenience stores and we rarely imagine the lives of the people working there."

"Creating something that explores this unconventional perspective, featuring Asian actors really connected with me. And Julia has a really graceful approach, I really just trust her vision. She’s a really special artist, and so were the actors, Cinematographer, and crew she brought on."

Tune in now.

