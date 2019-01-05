Track Of The Day 1/5 - Isaac Waddington

Isaac Waddington's bold, bolshy debut EP 'Borselli' crash-landed last year, signalling the arrival of a brave new talent.

Innately funky and explicitly soulful, the songwriter followed this with a daring project offering five brand new songs in as many weeks.

A real statement of ambition, Isaac signalled the closure of the project with a Clash Live show at Metropolis Studios in West London.

One of the capital's most sought after studio spaces, Metropolis housed an intimate, fan-only affair in its exquisite performance space.

It was a stunning performance, a real tour de force from an artist with talent to burn. Thankfully it was captured on pristine audio courtesy of those LEWITT mics, and we're able to share something brand new from Isaac Waddington.

Recent single 'Hit The Ceiling' was an incredibly infectious summer-fresh offering, recalling Anderson .Paak in its hip-hop driven immediacy.

A real testament to his ambitious, the chorus rings out: "Dreaming of seeing my name up on a billboard..."

It can only be a matter of time. Tune in below.

