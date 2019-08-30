Track Of The Day 1/5 - Beckie Margaret

Beckie Margaret needed time alone.

An artist who pushes herself to the limit, she knew that if she was to meet her goals, then she required time to focus.

Finding a studio in Southend, Beckie removed herself from the world, turning inwards, focussing relentlessly on her goals, and her ambitions.

Recently finishing work on her debut album after a 12 month journey, Beckie Margaret is ready to step back into the light.

She explains: "I took some time to hide away and go on a music pilgrimage, making my album and working out what being a young woman and artist meant. Being in isolation reflects a lot of what my artistry is and all I really want to do is help people with my music, if I can, especially in times like these".

A voice emerging from isolation, 'God' is her return, a note of mystic pop that deals with matter of the heart.

Superbly sketched, 'God' is Beckie at her most precocious, acting with resolute confidence throughout. She explains:

“I wanted to release something during this uncertain time that outlined the foundations of a dysfunctional love, one that lingers in the deprivation of what could’ve been. Complete and utter inner chaos whilst realising your own reality.”

Tune in now.