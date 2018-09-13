Track Of The Day 14/9 - LONO

LONO is less a project and more a state of mind.

Electronic funk with a jazz tip, the group's material has already been passed around certain quarters of London, causing immense word of mouth hype in the process.

Featuring bassist Joe Downard, Todd and Guy Speakman of Speakman Sound and Jon Moody of London-based collective Franc Moody, their incoming EP is packed with frisky funk jammers.

New cut 'Twerking On Mars' is breathlessly ambitious, the low-down funky squelch reminiscent of George Clinton at his most intergalactive.

Featuring Paradise & Porter the spoken word aspects interlock perfectly with the music, an obtuse but engaging fusion of completely disparate disciplines.

Director Boris Thompson-Roylance handles the full video, offering a "surreal nightmare of a world" that links up to our own.

He explains:

‘Karoshi’ means “death by overworking”. This is a major epidemic in Japan. We live in a society of extreme overwork, leading to burn out, alcoholism, depression and even death. ‘Twerking on Mars’ is a surreal nightmare of a world not so far from our own. Inspired by the photography of documentary filmmaker Allegra Pacheco, this is a crossbreed of documentary, music video and short film.

Tune in now.

