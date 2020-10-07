Track Of The Day 14/7 - OthaSoul

OthaSoul are back.

The duo - Louis VI and Dozer Carter - became fulcrums of the UK hip-hop underground on the release of their 2015 debut album, an emphatically creative series of jazz-leaning jams.

Matching crisp Golden Age production against those soulful bars, OthaSoul seemed to tap into a Native Tongues vibe while still remaining true to their North London roots.

Guests on their debut album ranged from Poppy Ajudha to Tom Misch, with their ultra-smooth sound earning a co-sign from Talib Kweli.

The project took a rest for a while in the past 18 months, with the two embarking on other endeavours, including solo cuts and high profile features.

But now they're back. OthaSoul seize the day on new single 'That Mood', and it's an ultra-addictive return, one blessed with pure, positive vibes.

A song that deals with self-love and self-esteem, it's the perfect summer jam for these strange and unprecedented times.

OthaSoul comment:

"'That Mood' is a track of joy, defiant in the face of what's going on right now. It's about self-love and self-esteem and rebellious act of being able to have a good time despite the world feeling like it's crashing in on us."

Tune in now.

