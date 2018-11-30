Track Of The Day 14/6 - Alex Virgo

South London's Alex Virgo has been gaining some serious heat of late.

Running the sought after Pomme Frite imprint and focussing on his own productions, he's rapidly becoming a pivotal figure in the capital's club landscape.

'Can't Explain' EP is incoming, with the captain of the Pomme Frite ship leading from the front, a hefty four tracker that leans on disco and the funkier end of house.

A nod to that classic Jersey sound as well as key elements of the Parisian revolution, it's already gained plays from the likes of The Black Madonna, Laurent Garnier, Tiga, Gene Ferris, Honey Soundsystem, Richie Hawtin, and Josh Wink so far.

The title cut is the last to go online, with Alex Virgo now ready to share the defiantly funky 'Can't Explain'.

It's worth comparing to Four Tet's KH cut 'Question' in its ruthless pursuit of the groove, those quickfire samples building up into something complex yet superbly direct.

Continually pushing towards something bigger, something bolder, 'Can't Explain' is a superb adrenalin rush of dancefloor energy.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.