Track Of The Day 14/4 - Desta French

Desta French has an evocative touch to her songwriting that can't be denied.

Spectral elements of future soul drift pass a rhythmic chassis dominated by her interest in jazz, resulting in something uniquely intriguing.

Hailing from Camden Town - one of London's most diverse neighbourhoods - she channels these experiences into her music, with striking results.

New single 'INTO THE WAVE' is out now, a gorgeous return that fuses that striking vocal with a subtle, but endlessly moving arrangement.

Soulful R&B that echoes aesthetic tropes from the genre's 90s imperial phase while pursuing something a little more unexpected, and open-ended, 'INTO THE WAVE' offers precious escapism during an era of anxiety.

She says...

"It's about escapism from the sadness and distress of having lost someone you love dearly to a very sad situation, that you have no control over."

"Finding solace in escapism that music and drinking can sometimes bring. That tipping point after having a few drinks where you're woes feel less heavy and you can appreciate the moment, and lose yourself for a few hours."

We're able to share the full video, a dazzling display of Desta French's stunning potential.

Tune in now.

