Track Of The Day 14/4 - Cucamaras

Word is out on Cucamaras.

The Nottingham group have an intense live show, one honed at endless rehearsals, and support slots around England.

All that work hasn't gone to waste, however - Cucamaras have refined their approach to laser-sharp accuracy, producing an emphatic, potent post-punk elixir.

Reminiscent of early Killing Joke or even Fontaines D.C. the band have their own twist on the sound, something forceful and dynamic.

A full EP is incoming, with Cucamaras set to play Nottingham's Rescue Room on November 17th, alongside a flurry of festivals this summer.

New single 'Winners Chapel' could become a breakout moment, with its feral noise putting us in mind of those initial Gilla Band releases.

A song that disrupts standard narratives, it's a gripping, urgent release from a group who demand to be listened to.

Cucamaras' Olly Bowley says: "This one is a track about taking and regretting advice from didactic characters who are in no position to teach, but you somewhat buy into the ideas that they’re selling. It’s a disorientated story as far as the song flows - walking and bumping into this person, hearing them out, acting on what they said but ending up worse off from the encounter."

Tune in now.

