Track Of The Day 14/3 - cktrl

cktrl has always wanted to push the edges.

As a producer and DJ he's continually absorbed new sounds, continually aimed to re-define himself on the daily.

Through his stellar 'Forest' EP and the incendiary mixtape 'INDi' he's accomplished just that, expanding his production palette while retaining that soulful pull.

Essentially drifting through the fragmentary nexus that is R&B in 2019, cktrl has now detailed his incoming EP 'Colour'.

He explains: “The EP itself is based off a track of the same name from my first mixtape ‘INDi’ I wanted to make a project that gave a feeling of balancing light and lightness.”

We're able to share gorgeous opening track 'Ophie's Interlude', with cktrl's production aligned against Ophie's superb vocal.

It's a fine balance, all colour and shade, driven by Ophie's melodic delivery and the pensive yet exploratory framework laid around it.

Tune in now.

