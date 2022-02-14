Track Of The Day 14/2 - Daniel Briskin

Daniel Briskin wants to start over.

The songwriter has completed his apprenticeship, absorbing new ideas at every turn.

He's done his graft, and put in the hours - now it's time to raise his game, and to make his mark.

Still only 20 years old, this phenomenally ambitious newcomer wants to invent himself over, and it begin with 'Headlights'.

A swaggering return soaked in hip-hop, the on-point production underpins that stellar vocal, one that pushes Daniel Briskin to his limit.

He comments...

"'Headlights' is my favourite song to perform live, it’s got a lot energy and I think people feed off that. It’s a song about meeting someone out and having that instant connection but leaning into that initial connection over lust as a first instinct. I feel like it may be a step in a different direction to the first mixtape and I’m getting ready the next wave of Daniel Briskin."

The next wave begins right now - check out 'Headlights' below.

