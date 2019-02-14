Track Of The Day 14/2 - Archie Faulks

Archie Faulks is able to match the bitter to the sweet.

Able to tackle some of the most complex emotional issues in his life, his work nonetheless has a sparkling melodic touch.

Take new single 'Hung Up'. A song about disappoint, and being able to move past an experience of failure, it confronts a darker moment in Archie's life.

Yet it's delivered with a sunshine melodic flair, with a neat twist in the chorus that continually surges towards the optimistic.

He explains: “‘Hung Up’ is a song about not being able to get over the disappointments of the past. It’s easy to keep replaying these events, isolating different factors to blame for their failure while, conveniently, ignoring your own part in their demise.”

“You can’t hide from your own truth; the only way to improve is acceptance and then working out the best way of dealing with it. This song was my way of trying, still to be decided if successfully or not, with dealing with certain truths which I had been hiding from for many years of my life.”

Catch Archie Faulks at the following shows:

April

13 Liverpool The Jacaranda

14 Manchester Castle

16 Glasgow Glad Café

17 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete’s

18 Newcastle Surf Café

19 Sheffield Café Totem

20 Birmingham Actress & Bishop

23 London Camden Assembly

May

10 Brighton The Great Escape Festival

