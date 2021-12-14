Track Of The Day 14/12 - Jhené Aiko

Jhené Aiko is one of the best vocalists out there.

Assured in her delivery, Aiko's soulful touch sits somewhere between the 2k21 school of alt R&B specialists and those with a more refined, classic touch.

Walking her own path, 2020's 'Chilombo' was a fine return, a full length lit up by her unique sense of purpose.

New single 'Wrap Me Up' ends a quiet spell - relatively speaking - for the singer, blending some festive cheer with her potent R&B formula.

There's a hint of sleigh bells in the background, while the luxurious production is on-point for the season of plenty.

Out now, it's a gorgeous, super-soulful treat that comes decked out in tinsel - check out 'Wrap Me Up' below.

Jhene Aiko
track of the day
