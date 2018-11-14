Track Of The Day 14/11 - Emanative

Emanative are a force of nature.

Led by Nick Woodmansey, the multi-member collective delve into the cosmic, rather more spiritual areas of jazz, while aligning these elements to ideas more commonly associated with club culture.

The group have deep roots in UK jazz, and their stellar, ground-breaking new album 'Earth' was amongst the very best to be released in 2018.

As part of their launch, Emanative played a very special set for Clash Live @ Metropolis, with the intimate, hand-picked audience being treated to a lush, expansive set.

Recorded live at the historic West London studio, 'Spice Route Suite' opens with a bass meditation, before plunging into those careering horns, underpinned by ominous keys.

The dense percussive layers represent a conversation between East and West, one that places equal value and emphasis on both in its ability to join cultures and conversations together.

A wonderful piece of music, you can check out 'Spice Route Suite' below.

