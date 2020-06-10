Track Of The Day 14/10 - Lucy Feliz

South coast songwriter Lucy Feliz has a beautifully absorbing dream pop sound.

Her new album 'Last Of The Sun' - out now on Glasgow's OK Pal Records - is a fantastic return, an immersive journey that is so potent, and so suggestive.

Recalling everyone from Asobi Seksu to elements of Angel Olsen, her work has a gripping sense of directness to it, shrouded in opaque mystery.

Album cut 'Werewolf' gains the full video treatment, and it's a seasonal affair, what with Hallowe'en being around the corner.

“A werewolf is an archetypal symbol of transformation,” she explains. “Brooding, supernatural, born again, it represents that feeling of being at the threshold of something new after being in pain. I’m a believer in the mind and body being one, and something like oppression can manipulate our anatomy. So I figured: utilise that change, and ride it like a wave.”

Starring in the video, the twilight shoot seems to match the subdued tones of the songwriting, and it taps into a broader ennui within our lockdown society.

She comments: “As it gets darker, connect to the ancestral realm of slowing the f**k down. Be forgiving to yourself and others, and try not to feel defeated. Under the ice, things are still happening – getting ready to seed again. Save your efforts for when it's more fertile out there...because things will change!”

Tune in now.

'Last Of The Sun' is out now - buy it HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.