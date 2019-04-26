Track Of The Day 14/1 - The Chap

Electronic project The Chap have built up a singular catalogue.

Six albums of potent yet exploratory albums, each full length feels like a statement, a map of a particular time and place.

New LP - their seventh to date - 'Digital Technology' lands shortly, a dystopian disco feast that pirouettes into the inky night.

A record shot through with club culture and restrained emotion, it reaches it's peak on new single 'Merch'.

Out shortly on Lo Recordings, it's a song about the interface between commerce, art, and our everyday lives, with the clinical, icy electronics matching the theme perfectly.

The visualiser finds The Chap driving down a moonlit road, the car becoming a cramped space, riddled with paranoia.

Tune in now.

