Track Of The Day 14/1 - Liam Mour

Berlin based producer Liam Mour has an impeccable use of space.

A resident at key nightspot Funkhaus, he's honed his tastes through years of keeping dancefloors moving.

This appetite filters into his own work, with Liam Mour retaining that implicit sense of connection at every turn.

Reminiscent of Jon Hopkins or at points Rival Consoles, there's also a sense of Floating Points' appetite for flexibility on display.

New EP 'Dreaming Of A Better Place' is incoming, with Clash able to share a tasteful electronic preview.

'When I Look Into Your Eyes' opens in drifting, sub-zero electronics, before clicking into gear after an extended introduction.

Surging into potent, rhythmic extrapolation, 'When I Look Into Your Eyes' is an exceptional workout from the producer.

Liam Mour comments...

"I wanted to make a song for myself which motivates me everytime I feel weak and lost. It’s a song I can listen to a hundred times a day. It really helps me to survive the current pandamic as it triggers my self-confidence somehow. It’s a song which looks me in the eyes and tells me to stay strong. I wanted to share this mood with others who have the same feelings."

Tune in now.