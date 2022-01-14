Track Of The Day 14/1 - BAYNK

BAYNK found himself turning inwards.

Amid the endless expanse of lockdown he was removed from much the feeling that propels his art, creating a form of inertia.

Instead, the New Zealand born, London based electronic artist looked back, exploring unrealised elements of his past.

New album 'ADOLESCENCE' looks at his roots, picking apart key moments in his teens and early 20s while pinning down the music influences that drive him.

Out now, 'ADOLESCENCE' follows a daring trilogy of EPs, and it expands his artistic palette still further.

“I was concerned that I didn’t have enough heartbreak or trauma to make decent art,” he explains. BAYNK adds: “If I don’t feel like I have any emotions to pull from now, then why don’t I just write about my childhood and adolescence?”

Album cut 'Naked' pierces the heart of his new project, a lush, glorious piece of widescreen digital pop that comes with an intimate visualiser.

