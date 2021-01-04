Track Of The Day 1/4 - 808INK

808INK are back.

The London duo notched up a string of bangers in their early run, playing some sizzling live shows alongside.

2019's 'Noisy Neighbours' saw 808INK underline their precocity, before opting to take time out in order to recalibrate their sound.

Now they're back. Dipping into club tropes while steering those production elements in fresh directions, new EP 'Still Here' is the start of something fresh.

The full project is incoming, and 808INK serve notice of their intentions with mighty new single 'Flick Of The Wrist (I Know)'.

Racing out of the traps, the furious production underpins some stellar vocal performances from 808Charmer and Mumblez Black Ink, who innate chemistry lights up your speakers.

The sound of 808INK offering an overhauled vision of their capabilities, 'Flick Of The Wrist (I Know)' comes with a luxe new video.

Tune in now.

