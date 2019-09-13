Track Of The Day 13/9 - Levelle London

Levelle London is an independent triple threat.

A singer, rapper, and a producer, he's able to conjure something with fantastic originality, turning his technical dexterity towards the cutting edge.

Playful but with a serious side, Levelle London's stance is rooted in his surroundings, in that UK identity, but with a broader sweep.

Moving in his own lane, new single 'Unofficial' is becoming his calling card, a sign of where his music will develop.

Soulful but with that slight element of grit, he's able to move from different styles, pulling them together to forge something strikingly different.

We've got first play of the video, and it casts 'Unofficial' in a cinematic vein.

Tune in now.

