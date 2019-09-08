Track Of The Day 13/8 - MC Nelson

MC Nelson has always stood apart.

Growing up as a black man in the North of England, there were times when he truly felt on his own.

Channelling his feelings into music, the rapper uncovered a unique voice, alongside an insistence that music should delve a little deeper.

Making his name locally, MC Nelson is constantly working, using music to analyse identity, and shifts in the world around him.

New mixtape 'Anglosfear' is his most ambitious project yet, a sign of the sheer breadth of ambition working in MC Nelson's music.

New single 'Shirking 9-5' is the first track to be taken from the Liverpool artist's mixtape, blending caramel-soft production with elements of real grit.

Lyrically dexterous, the track is about abandoning the daily graft in order to focus on something that truly grabs you.

MC Nelson explains...

“Much to my parent’s bemusement, I recently quit my job to focus on music, this song is about that predicament many people find ourselves in, doing a job to make ends meet and pursuing a passion on the evenings and weekends all whilst sacrificing sleep.”

Tune in now.

