Track Of The Day 13/8 - Cloud Nothings

Cloud Nothings have a tendency to over-think things.

Previous records - crisp, biting, polemical indie rock - produced thrills, but there was a sense sometimes that the band could be weighed down by their own thought processes.

New album 'Last Building Burning' though is the antithesis of this. Laid down in eight days and clocking in at a few seconds over 30 minutes, it's a concise, frenetic, bold return, daubs of paint hurled on a canvas and left to dry.

As frontman Dylan Baldi explains: “I wrote this because I felt there weren’t too many rock bands doing what we are right now. A lot of other bands sound great but it’s missing a heaviness I like.”

Out on October 19th via Wichita, the record is preceded by 'The Echo Of The World', a clattering mesh of crystalline guitars and desert-dry drums.

An emphatic, oddly anthemic return, it shatters Cloud Nothings into pieces, before hurling the shards back into the studio.

A bold opening gambit, we can't wait to hear what comes next.

Photo Credit: Daniel Topete

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.